posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 10, 2024



Quoting: Thanks to Nextcloud, FOSS Webmail Client Roundcube Now Has Support on Steroids - FOSS Force —

Since its release in 2008, Roundcube has never been able to offer support. Now, thanks to Nextcloud, it’s supported to the nines.

Roundcube is an open-source webmail client that can be used as a method for accessing email online. I used it as my goto for several years a while back, and still keep it around as an alternative for those times when the client on my desktop gets the hiccups. It’s popular because it’s often included as a freebie in shared hosting packages.

Enterprises like it too but haven’t adopted it as much as they might, partly due the its lack of technical support and partly because it often doesn’t completely fill their needs. Like any email client, it only offers a front end for users and must connect to an email server to send or receive emails. Enterprises looking for a webmail solution are likely to be looking for a solution that includes an email server and client wrapped up in one neat package.