This week in KDE: SVG Breeze cursors and more thumbnails

KDE Frameworks 6.5 Released with Plasma Wayland and Dolphin Improvements

KDE Frameworks 6.5 is here to improve the accessibility of multiple controls on the Shortcuts page in System Settings, standardize the red X symbolism for “remove this abstract thing” that the HIG (Human Interface Guidelines) recommends in the Breeze icon theme, and improve support for apps on the Plasma Wayland session.

System76 Launches Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS with COSMIC Alpha Desktop Environment

While Pop!_OS Linux remains based on Ubuntu, the biggest new feature of the Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS release, besides being derived from Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) and inheriting its LTS (Long-Term Support) capabilities, is the brand-new COSMIC desktop environment written in the Rust programming language.

TUXEDO Computers Unveils Their First 3-in-1 Convertible Linux Laptop

TUXEDO InfinityFlex 14 is a 3-in-1 Linux convertible PC designed to allow flexible operation modes while on the go or in the office. It features a partial aluminum chassis and weights 1.5 kg, and a 14-inch bright, matte coated, 360-degree, Full HD (1920×1200 pixels) touchscreen with pressure-sensitive pen support, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 400 nits brightness.

What is Indigenous Connectivity? And Why Should We All Care?

In a small Paraguayan village, women from the Nivaclé Indigenous people are using the Internet to sell carob flour directly to consumers in the capital city of Asunción, bringing larger profits for their hard work back to their communities.

Pimoroni’s Debuts Latest RP2350-Based Development Boards and Kits

Pimoroni has introduced a range of new products centered around the Raspberry Pi RP2350 microcontroller. These offerings are designed for hobbyists, educators, and developers, providing various features for different project requirements.

Introducing the $5 Raspberry Pi Pico 2 with RP2350 Microcontroller

Raspberry Pi announced the release of the Raspberry Pi Pico 2, priced at $5. This new microcontroller uses the RP2350 MCU, enhancing its lineup with advanced features and improved security measures.

This week in KDE: SVG Breeze cursors and more thumbnails

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 10, 2024

Browsing Dolphin

Quoting: This week in KDE: SVG Breeze cursors and more thumbnails —

First up is something cool: support for SVG-based cursor themes! This allows compatible themes to always display beautiful sharp cursors at any size, and has already been rolled out for the Breeze Light and Breeze Dark cursor themes. It does not use the Hyprcursor system, and we have not yet upstreamed it to be a different cross-desktop spec. However, we are considering doing so in the near future. This work was done by Jin Liu and Vlad Zahorodnii, and lands in Plasma 6.2.0.

On the subject of cross-desktop specs, KDE apps now does support the cross-desktop thumbnailer spec, meaning that any of these thumbnailers already on the system will now instantly start working! One of the most notable examples would be the STL file thumbnailer, which will be a boon for anyone working with 3D models or 3D printers. This work was done by Akseli Lahtinen and lands in KDE Frameworks 6.6. You can read about it more in this blog post.

Canonical Announces Shift in Ubuntu Kernel Selection Strategy
Canonical's Kernel Team is shifting policy, adopting a bold new approach to offering the latest Linux features in Ubuntu
TUXEDO launches InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 Linux laptop
TUXEDO Computers has launched the 9th generation of its InfinityBook Pro 14
Linux Kernel 6.9 Reaches End of Life, Users Must Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.10
This is your friendly reminder that the Linux 6.9 kernel series has reached the end of its supported life and that you should consider upgrading to Linux kernel 6.10 as soon as possible.
Mozilla Firefox 129 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The Mozilla Firefox 129 open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser is now available for download ahead of its official release on August 6th, 2024.
Ubuntu Kylin – official Chinese version of Ubuntu
Ubuntu Kylin is the official Chinese version of the Ubuntu distribution
 
E-Mage is a cross-platform tool for losslessly image compression
This week in KDE: SVG Breeze cursors and more thumbnails
First up is something cool: support for SVG-based cursor themes
Thanks to Nextcloud, FOSS Webmail Client Roundcube Now Has Support on Steroids
How Nextcloud came to the aid of a popular open source project, in part by getting three other open source projects involved
First Look: Vertical Tabs and Sidebar Enhancements in Firefox
Finally, the much-anticipated Firefox vertical tabs feature is here in Nightly 131, so don't waste your time; get a first-hand impression
WINE shortcuts in Plasma menu are broken - How to fix
All right. This is a somewhat niche, convoluted topic. Let me start with some background information
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 187 released
Finally it is time for another release of IPFire
OpenBSD -current moves to 7.6-beta
The release is traditionally about November 1st, but we shall see what happens this year. Snapshots are already beginning to show up on the mirrors.
KDE Plasma 6.1.4 Desktop Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.1.4 as the fourth stable update in the latest KDE Plasma 6.1 series of this modern and beloved desktop environment for GNU/Linux systems.
Windows TCO: 10 Stories and Cautionary Tales
Some TCO stories about Microsoft
Elevate Your KDE Plasma Experience With These 15 Essential Widgets
Are you using these KDE Plasma widgets to enhance your user experience
Top 7 Open Source CCTV/IP/Camera Monitoring Software
Open source IP or CCTV camera monitoring software are special software that allow you to manage
Xubuntu Development Update August 2024
August marks the fourth month of development for Xubuntu 24.10, “Oracular Oriole.”
I'm a pro Linux user, and this distribution is one of the most unique I've tried
If you're looking to try something new with Linux that is not only cool-looking but also has a lot to offer users of every type, Rhino Linux is sure to impress
More informative kernel panics for Fedora
The feature introduces a few tradeoffs, including currently limited driver support, so the proposal spawned a good deal of discussion
Avoid the AI Apocalypse (and Spying) By Switching to Linux for Free
Every other app and service now seems to be tacking on AI functionality to try to entice weary users or satisfy shareholders. Sometimes, AI features work well. Often, it just results in junk output (at least for now) and a privacy nightmare. Here's how Linux can help you escape the AI apocalypse.
Surprise! Big Updates for OS 7 Are Here!
This month we have a bunch of surprise updates for OS 7 and as always a progress update on OS 8
Hyprland 0.42 Is a Milestone Release, Here’s Why
Hyprland 0.42 rolls out packed with features, fixes, and significant changes, such as dropping wlroots and introducing explicit sync
How to Install KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 22
Ready to revamp your Mint experience? Learn how to install KDE Plasma on Linux Mint 22 and embrace a whole new level of functionalities
Switch from Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux, Linux Mint, and Linux Lite are your new best friends
As Windows 11 continues to face criticism over its system demands and privacy concerns, many users are exploring alternatives
Join us in saying goodbye to our beloved office on August 16!
The FSF is officially going remote, so come visit the FSF office one last time
Two tricks that make using the Linux command line a lot easier
Using the Linux command line doesn't have to be the chore you think it is
20 GNOME Extensions To Perfectly Balance GNOME
GNOME is one of the most controversial Linux desktops out there, but luckily, you can remove a bit of that controversy by adding GNOME extensions to your desktop for extra functionalities
5 Linux distros that offer something for everyone - from beginners to pros
Whether you're new to Linux or an advanced user, here are five distributions that will up your game
5 reasons why Pop!_OS is this Linux pro's favorite distro
Selecting a Linux distribution can be daunting but when you finally find the one, you stick with it
