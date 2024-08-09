KDE Frameworks 6.5 Released with Plasma Wayland and Dolphin Improvements

posted by Marius Nestor on Aug 09, 2024



KDE Frameworks 6.5 is here to improve the accessibility of multiple controls on the Shortcuts page in System Settings, standardize the red X symbolism for “remove this abstract thing” that the HIG (Human Interface Guidelines) recommends in the Breeze icon theme, and improve support for apps on the Plasma Wayland session.

This release also adds tooltips to the open/save dialogs and many other places in Dolphin’s Places panels that show relevant information when hovered, improves the performance for everything in KDE that uses the KFileItem::isHidden element, and improves the “Get New [thing]” dialogs to allow downloading files from the details page from an entry that includes multiple entries.

Read on