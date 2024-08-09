posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 09, 2024



Quoting: www.ipfire.org - IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 187 released —

Finally it is time for another release of IPFire: IPFire 2.29 Core Update 187! It protects your network better against (Distributed) Denial-of-Service attacks and uses SIMD instructions for the Intrusion Prevention System on ARM for more throughout. It also comes with a number of security fixes in OpenSSH, Suricata and Apache2 as well as the usual package of bug fixes and software updates.

But before we start talking about the changes in detail, we would like to take a moment and ask for your support. We put a lot of effort into building and testing this update and could not do any of this without your donation. Please, donate today helping us to put more resources to bring you more and better updates. It is very much appreciated by all of us here!