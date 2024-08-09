Mozilla: Performance, Bug Bounty Program and Buzzwords, Thunderbird, Firefox Nightly, and Rust
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Performance Blog: Performance Testing Newsletter, Q2 EditionWelcome to the latest edition of the Performance Testing Newsletter! The PerfTools team empowers engineers with tools to continuously improve the performance of Mozilla products. See below for highlights from the changes made in the last quarter.
Mozilla ☛ Hacks.Mozilla.Org: 0Din: A GenAI Bug Bounty Program – Securing Tomorrow’s Hey Hi (AI) Together
As Hey Hi (AI) continues to evolve, so do the threats against it. As these GenAI systems become more sophisticated and widely adopted, ensuring their security and ethical use becomes paramount. 0Din is a groundbreaking GenAI bug bounty program dedicated specifically to help secure GenAI systems and beyond. In this blog, you’ll learn about 0Din, how it works, and how you can participate and make a difference in securing our Hey Hi (AI) future.
Thunderbird ☛ Mozilla Thunderbird: Maximize Your Day: Templates to the Rescue
Hello! We’re back for the summer edition of our productivity series, and we’re here with a productivity tip that can save you time AND reduce email anxiety-induced procrastination. We’re talking about email templates.
Marketing and Comms Manager Natalie Ivanova shared why she’s a huge fan of email templates. When one of her three kids are sick, their school requires an email with lots of important details – their teacher’s name, their class number, and class division. She’d hunt through her sent messages for the last sick day email, then have to look up any new info for those key details. More often than not, this search led to procrastinating, which led to an annoyed phone call from her kid’s school.
Firefox Nightly: Firefox Sidebar and Vertical tabs: try them out in Nightly Firefox Labs 131
We are excited to share that vertical tabs and a new sidebar experience are now available in Nightly 131. This update has been highly anticipated and requested by the community, and we are looking forward to seeing how it enhances your browsing and productivity. To give this in-progress work a try: [...]
Data Swamp ☛ Using Firefox remote debugging feature
Firefox has an interesting features for developers, its ability to connect a Firefox developers tools to a remote Firefox instance. This can really interesting in the case of a remote kiosk display for instance.
Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.80.1
The Rust team has published a new point release of Rust, 1.80.1. Rust is a 1.80.1 is as easy as:
What's in 1.80.1
Rust 1.80.1 fixes two regressions that were recently reported.