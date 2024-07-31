Free Software Leftovers
SJVN ☛ Open Source is not a business model; it never was [Ed: Missing the point it wasn't about business but about freedom by quoting Microsofters and Microsoft boosters]
The other day, Dan Lorenc, CEO and co-founder of the software supply chain company Chainguard, wrote on LinkedIn that "open source is not a good strategy for startups."
What? Do you think I was going to disagree because I'm a big open-source fan? Think again!
Yep, it's a great development model, but it never has been, isn't now, and never will be a business model. I am so, so tired of seeing people confusing them.
Lorenic continued, "There are many open-source strategies that can lead to financial success, and some are easier than others or more relevant to certain use cases than others."
That's true, too. Just ask Red Hat. A dozen years ago, Red Hat became the first billion-dollar open-source company not because it offered a great Linux distro—although Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) certainly is that—but because the company paired it with an excellent support offering.
Applications
Linuxiac ☛ Links 2.30 Terminal Browser Is Out with Minor Fixes
Sixteen months after its previous release, Links 2.30, а terminal browser, has been released with several improvements.
FSF
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Don't miss Craig Topham's talk at FOSSY 2024 in Portland, OR on August 2 [Ed: FSF promotes talks of its people, as long as they are not the founder (RMS)]
