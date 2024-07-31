Free Software Leftovers

The other day, Dan Lorenc, CEO and co-founder of the software supply chain company Chainguard, wrote on LinkedIn that "open source is not a good strategy for startups."

What? Do you think I was going to disagree because I'm a big open-source fan? Think again!

Yep, it's a great development model, but it never has been, isn't now, and never will be a business model. I am so, so tired of seeing people confusing them.

Lorenic continued, "There are many open-source strategies that can lead to financial success, and some are easier than others or more relevant to certain use cases than others."

That's true, too. Just ask Red Hat. A dozen years ago, Red Hat became the first billion-dollar open-source company not because it offered a great Linux distro—although Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) certainly is that—but because the company paired it with an excellent support offering.