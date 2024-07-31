Latest From Red Hat
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Quay 3.12 bolsters security, efficiency and compliance
Red Hat Quay 3.12 introduces API token ownership transfer which allows for the provisioning of API tokens to ensure appropriate usage of tokens by designated members of your organization. This change helps enhance security and auditing accuracy by allowing flexible API token allocation. Organization owners can more easily prevent unauthorized access and increase access management control, which can be especially useful in restricted security-conscious environments. This feature will enable setting ownership during API token creation, with accurate audit log tracking, thus ensuring permission controls keep up with your organization’s dynamic needs. Check out the demo of how this works here.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Advanced Cluster Security 4.5 enhances vulnerability management, scanning and compliance
The 4.5 release includes the general availability of key new enhancements as well as significant feature updates to core functionality. These updates include: [...]
Red Hat Official ☛ Introducing Ansible plug-ins for Red Hat Developer Hub
Today we're announcing the technical preview of Ansible plug-ins for Red Hat Developer Hub, an integration of Ansible Automation Platform with Developer Hub. These plug-ins herald a new era for Ansible users by enabling a seamless, efficient and powerful automation platform experience for automation developers. This union provides a comprehensive platform that offers self-service workflows, guided enablement and standardized best practices, enabling a robust Community of Practice (COP) for automation in your organization.
Red Hat ☛ Announcing Ansible plug-ins for Red Bait Developer Hub
Red Hat Developer Hub is an enterprise-grade internal developer portal (IDP). It allows platform engineering teams to offer software templates based on your best practices to maximize developer skills, ease onboarding, increase development productivity, and focus on writing great code by reducing friction and frustration for development teams.
Red Hat ☛ Set up a streams for Apache Kafka cluster with Ansible
Based on the project Apache Kafka, streams for Apache Kafka is a powerful, innovative distributed event streaming platform. Using a fully distributed architecture, a streams for Apache Kafka cluster requires you to setup and deploy numerous services, ensure they are all properly configured and, even more importantly, that each component is functional and can communicate with each other.
For all these reasons, applying an automation solution such as Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to deploy and manage streams for Apache Kafka makes a lot of sense, especially as Ansible now has a collection dedicated for the product.