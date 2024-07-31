It’s been almost five years since the last stable Super Grub2 Disk release, but development never stopped and the new stable release is here to introduce support for the Btrfs file system, support for booting into more operating systems, such as GNU/Hurd (Debian based) and ReactOS, and support for booting into Linux systems from the /boot partition.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 is here six months after the Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 update as the fifth stable update based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series. To update your devices, go to System Settings > Updates.