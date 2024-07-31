today's howtos
-
Unix Men ☛ SED Replace: How to Manipulate Text in Unix
Here, ‘s’ stands for substitute. By default, sed replaces only the first occurrence of the pattern in each line.
-
Unix Men ☛ VI Save and Exit: Essential Commands in Unix’s Text Editor
To save changes in Visual Interface editor, you must be in Command Mode. Here are the primary methods: [...]
-
TecMint ☛ How to Configure ZFS Storage and NFS Shares in TrueNAS – Part 2
Before diving into the configuration of TrueNAS, ensure that you have a minimum of two disks properly connected and recognized by the system to create a ZFS pool.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Configure FirewallD in RHEL-based Distributions
In newer versions of RHEL-based distributions such as Fedora, Rocky Linux, CentOS Stream, AlmaLinux, and openSUSE – the iptables interface is being replaced by firewalld.
-
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Upgrade Linux Mint 21.3 to GNU/Linux Mint 22
In this guide, we will show you how to upgrade Linux Mint 21.3 to GNU/Linux Mint 22 step by step. Linux Mint 22 is a long-term support (LTS) release that will get support and updates until 2029.