posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2024



Quoting: My 30-Day Experiment With Native Linux Games —

Ever since my Windows-equipped gaming PC broke down, not due to Windoze 😆, but due to a blown power supply unit (PSU), I have been gaming on my Ubuntu-equipped laptop for the past few weeks.

Surprisingly, the experience has been quite good, with both non-native and native games running well. Of course, I did run into some issues, but, there have been some great times too!

So, come along as I take you through my experience playing native games on Linux.