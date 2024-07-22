posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 22, 2024



Quoting: www.ipfire.org - IPFire Against The Bad Guys - Denial-of-Service Protection Of Up To Hundreds Of Gigabit/s —

Denial-of-Service attacks are a common thing on the internet. They are basically designed to take down a website - or even a whole data center - by overwhelming a system. There are many ways for this, either by sending a complicated request that keeps the system busy, or simply by sending an insanely large amount of requests a system cannot cope with in short time. There is a very generic way to archive the latter, just open as many connections as possible, but never send any real data. The server side might sooner or later run out of memory as each connection needs to have its state stored somewhere and will therefore refuse to accept legitimate connections. This is called a SYN Flood attack.