Four years ago I found out my m1 can render a stupid number of these bad boys and so I set out to see just how far you can push them and boy did I. If you are looking for a how to use box shadows to get the look of the latest UX trend, this is not the right article for you. But if you like some janky creativity, stay tuned.

I want to share some of the worst possible things one can do with box shadows all on a single div. Things which shouldn't work at all yet somehow they do. But before getting into that, a question must be answered.

What exactly is a box shadow?