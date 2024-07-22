today's howtos
David Gerrells ☛ How not to use box shadows
Four years ago I found out my m1 can render a stupid number of these bad boys and so I set out to see just how far you can push them and boy did I. If you are looking for a how to use box shadows to get the look of the latest UX trend, this is not the right article for you. But if you like some janky creativity, stay tuned.
I want to share some of the worst possible things one can do with box shadows all on a single div. Things which shouldn't work at all yet somehow they do. But before getting into that, a question must be answered.
What exactly is a box shadow?
ID Root ☛ How To Install FrostWire on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FrostWire on Rocky GNU/Linux 9. For those of you who didn’t know, FrostWire, a popular free and open-source BitTorrent client, has become a go-to choice for users looking to search, download, and share a wide variety of content, including music, movies, games, eBooks, and software.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Wine 8.0 on GNU/Linux Mint 22, 21 or 20
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GPU-Viewer on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHPUnit on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Monit on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Enable BBR on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
Linuxiac ☛ Reducing Docker Logs Size: A Practical Guide to Log Management
Struggling with big Docker logs? Our guide shows you how to find, reduce, and manage them to save disk space effectively.
ELinux ☛ Optimizing Disk Space with NCDU: Installation and Usage Guide
Managing disk space on a GNU/Linux system is crucial for maintaining optimal performance and ensuring efficient resource allocation. One of the most effective tools for this task is ncdu, a disk usage analyzer that provides a detailed overview of where your disk space is being used.
Linux.org ☛ LFCS - Virtual Machine Management
Now that we can create Virtual Machines (VM) on a GNU/Linux system, we need to manage those VMs.
We will cover controlling VM installation, controlling a VM, resource monitoring, snapshots and cloning a VM.
Linux Buzz ☛ A Quick Guide on How to Install Python 3 on Ubuntu 24.04
In this guide, we will show you how to install Python 3 on Ubuntu 24.04.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Deploy Kubernetes Cluster on RHEL 9 with Kubeadm