Ubuntu Leftovers
-
Ubuntu ☛ What is Open RAN?
You may have heard of the term Open Radio Access Networks (RAN) widely used in the telecom industry in recent years. In this blog, we are going to explain what Open RAN is, why it represents an important technology transformation, and how it will impact the telecom ecosystem. It is the first part of a series of blogs that will discuss this popular topic.
-
CNX Software ☛ How to easily enable MediaTek MT7922 Bluetooth on Ubuntu 24.04
MediaTek MT7922 WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 modules have recently been found in several mini PCs, but Bluetooth would not work in GNU/Linux due to a lack of drivers. In this post, we'll show how to easily enable Bluetooth in MediaTek MT7922 modules when running Ubuntu 24.04. We previously noted that Ian Morrisson submitted a patch adding the IDs for the MT7922 module (Azurewave AW-XB591NF) used in recent GEEKOM mini PCs last March. In theory, you could have rebuilt the GNU/Linux kernel, but now that GNU/Linux 6.10 has been released, it's much easier since Canonical has made the GNU/Linux 6.10 kernel available for Ubuntu, so we only need to install it and problem solved! Ubuntu 24.04 ships with GNU/Linux 6.8, we can see a Bluetooth opcode error in the kernel log.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Charmed OpenSearch Beta is here. Try it out now!
Canonical’s Data and AI portfolio is growing with a new data and analytics tool. We proudly announce that Charmed OpenSearch version 2.14 is now available in Beta. OpenSearch® is a comprehensive search engine and analytics suite solution that thousands of organisations use for various use cases in search engines, security, and AI/ML.
From today, data engineers, scientists, analysts, machine learning engineers, and Hey Hi (AI) enthusiasts can take the Charmed OpenSearch beta for a drive and share the feedback directly with us and in our beta programme.