Ubuntu Leftovers

MediaTek MT7922 WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 modules have recently been found in several mini PCs, but Bluetooth would not work in GNU/Linux due to a lack of drivers. In this post, we'll show how to easily enable Bluetooth in MediaTek MT7922 modules when running Ubuntu 24.04. We previously noted that Ian Morrisson submitted a patch adding the IDs for the MT7922 module (Azurewave AW-XB591NF) used in recent GEEKOM mini PCs last March. In theory, you could have rebuilt the GNU/Linux kernel, but now that GNU/Linux 6.10 has been released, it's much easier since Canonical has made the GNU/Linux 6.10 kernel available for Ubuntu, so we only need to install it and problem solved! Ubuntu 24.04 ships with GNU/Linux 6.8, we can see a Bluetooth opcode error in the kernel log.