Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

Since JDK 8, including upper versions, Metaspace has been set apart from the main heap section of memory and set via MetaspaceSize and MaxMetaspace flags. Objectively, this means metadata of loading classes in Java are set in the non-heap region also known as the native region of the memory (again, not inside the heap).

This Metaspace region is a change from previous versions, which had Java Metaspace as part of the heap in the so-called "Permanent Generation" and was set using the Java Virtual Machine (JVM) flag: PermSize and MaxPermSize .

Although this discussion is very well settled, this article aims to review Metaspace, its tuning, and the consequences for container and non-container usage. It also adds troubleshooting steps in case those are needed.

Metaspace explanation

As briefly mentioned above, Metaspace was introduced on JDK 8+, therefore, in the case of OutOfMemory Exception, changed from the Java.Lang.OutOfMemoryError: PermGen to OutOfMemoryError: Metaspace . Consequently, this is the first indication that the Java version is being used above JDK 7.

Metaspace does not occupy the heap region but rather the native space of the JVM, so it is not bounded by the Xmx setting.

Metaspace will allocate regions of memory in the so-called metaspace chunks, or metachunks inside the Virtual Spaces, which are areas of contiguous address space provided by the OS. This allocation is done on demand. More information in this solution: How does the JVM divide the Metaspace in the memory?