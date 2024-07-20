Programming Leftovers
Thomas Rigby ☛ Utility overrides branding
Neon orange cones, beloved of builders and drunken students alike, are noticeable. Black cones on a black pavement not so much.
This also holds true for web design (and physical design). Errors and warnings should not blend in.
Uwe Friedrichsen ☛ Projects considered harmful - Part 2
In the previous post, we discussed how the broken feedback loops that software development projects create lead to a continuously deteriorating IT system landscape, resulting in an ever-shrinking dependability – which is probably the by far most important runtime property of software.
In this post, we will discuss the other three reasons why I consider projects harmful: [...]
Sandor Dargo ☛ What to do if you don't want a default constructor? | Sandor Dargo's Blog
Do we need a default constructor? What does it mean to have a default constructor? What happens if we don’t have one? Those are the questions we are going after in this article.
A default constructor is a constructor that takes no arguments and initializes - hopefully - all the members with some default values. If you define no constructors at all, it’ll even be generated for you.
R
Rlang ☛ Shockingly-fast data manipulation in R with polars
Hey guys, welcome back to my R-tips newsletter. Polars is NOW available in R! Yes– The shockinlgy-fast data manipulation library built on top of Rust is now in R.
Rlang ☛ rOpenSci News Digest, July 2024
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: dtts 0.1.3 on CRAN: More Maintenance
Leonardo and I are happy to announce the release of another maintenance release 0.1.3 of our dtts package good two years now.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux hostname Command Tutorial for Beginners (5 Examples)
The Linux hostname command is a utility used to display or set the system's hostname. A hostname is a unique identifier assigned to a device on a network, functioning much like a person's name in a social context. It allows the device to be identified by other devices on the same network, facilitating communication and data exchange. By using the hostname command, users can view the current hostname of their machine or assign a new one, thereby ensuring proper network configuration and management. This command is essential for network administration and troubleshooting, as it helps in organizing and accessing devices in a networked environment efficiently.
If you are into network administration, and your work involves working on the Linux command line, you should be aware of several network-related command line tools. One such tool is the hostname command, which you can use to display or set the system's hostname. In this tutorial, we will learn more about this utility using some easy-to-understand examples.
