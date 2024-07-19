today's leftovers
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat Official ☛ Developing and Deploying AI/ML Applications on Red Hat OpenShift AI with Exam [Ed: Red Hat targets the hype]
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Simplifies Workload Diversity Across the Hybrid Cloud with Latest Version of Red Hat OpenShift [Ed: 3 buzzwords in one headline]
Nokia ☛ Nokia to deliver full core network, security, and managed services to Norlys of Denmark with Red Hat OpenShift
Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Norlys, the owner of Telia Denmark and the largest integrated energy and telecommunications operator in Denmark, to provide its mobile core network and managed services. The deal, combined with a RAN contract signed with Nokia in 2021, will enhance Norlys' mobile network performance and reliability.
Red Hat’s Francis Chow on revolutionizing Software-Defined Vehicles with Qualcomm Technologies collaboration
Open Hardware/Modding
Raspberry Pi ☛ Four key learnings from teaching Experience AI lessons
Experience AI provides teachers with free resources to help them confidently deliver lessons that inspire and educate young people about AI.
Security
LWN ☛ Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (chromium), Fedora (freeradius), Red Hat (firefox, java-1.8.0-openjdk, and java-17-openjdk), Slackware (openssl), SUSE (ghostscript, gnutls, podman, and python-Django), and Ubuntu (linux-hwe-6.5, linux-ibm-5.15, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-5.15, linux-oracle-5.15, linux-oracle, linux-xilinx-zynqmp, and stunnel).
