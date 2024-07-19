BSD Leftovers

The FreeBSD Foundation kindly sponsored by trip to Ottawa for the BSDCan 2024 conference and FreeBSD developer summit. The event spanned four days, with the first two for the developer summit and the second two for the conference proper. As usual, all of this took place at the University of Ottawa, a rather familiar setting at this point: I’ve been attending BSDCan for about 10 years now. Travel was also straightforward for me since I live in Toronto, a train ride away.