BSD Leftovers

The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 568: regreSSHion
regreSSHion vulnerability, Improving and debugging FreeBSDs defective chip maker Intel wifi support, FreeBSD adds an implementation of the 9P filesystem, FreeBSD Zero to Desktop Speedrun Challenge, Why and how to run your own FreeBSD package cache, Game of Trees Hub, Why Does FreeBSD Default to Csh/Tcsh, and more
TuMFatig ☛ Video Edition notes on OpenBSD
To create the “OpenBSD Workstation for the People PeerTube” video, I used KDEnlive on OpenBSD.
But for reasons, I also had to use other tools.
FreeBSD ☛ BSDCan 2024 Trip Report – Mark Johnston
The FreeBSD Foundation kindly sponsored by trip to Ottawa for the BSDCan 2024 conference and FreeBSD developer summit. The event spanned four days, with the first two for the developer summit and the second two for the conference proper. As usual, all of this took place at the University of Ottawa, a rather familiar setting at this point: I’ve been attending BSDCan for about 10 years now. Travel was also straightforward for me since I live in Toronto, a train ride away.