KaOS Linux 2024.07 Released with KDE Plasma 6.1 and Linux Kernel 6.9

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 19, 2024



KaOS Linux 2024.07 is here about two months after the KaOS Linux 2024.05 release and features the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.1 desktop environment series, which is a substantial update from the KDE Plasma 6.0 series.

The KDE Plasma 6.1.3 point release is the default for this release, accompanied by the latest KDE Gear 24.05.2 and KDE Frameworks 6.4 software suites, all compiled against the Qt 6.7.2 application framework.

