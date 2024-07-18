posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2024



Quoting: $39 Acelink SM81 MediaTek Filogic 820 WiFi 6 system-on-module runs OpenWrt 23.05 or Debian 11 - CNX Software —

Acelink says the module can run OpenWrt 23.05 or Debian 11.8 BullsEye with Linux 5.15. It features the same MediaTek Filogic 820 processor as found in the Brume GL-MT2500/GL-MT2500A security gateway/router and the upcoming OpenWrt One router board designed by the OpenWrt community, but the SM81 module is fitted with higher capacity storage enabling it to comfortably run a full-featured Linux distribution like Debian.

Acelink also provides the SM81 EVK-AP for evaluation with two Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports, a USB 3.0 Type-A port, a USB-C port for 5V/3A DC input, and a reset button.