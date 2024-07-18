posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 18, 2024



Quoting: Panthor open-source driver achieves OpenGL ES 3.1 conformance with Arm Mali-G610 GPU (RK3588 SoC) - CNX Software —

So not only the kernel driver is now compliant, but the userspace driver has been upstreamed to Mesa (24.1.1), meaning 3D graphics acceleration will now work with fully open-source drivers on the Rockchip RK3588 SoC and other SoCs with Arm Valhall GPUs can be supported too. This follows Panfrost OpenGL ES 3.1 conformance with Mali-G57 GPU in 2022.

It’s another good software news for the Rockchip RK3588 SoC that recently got support for NPU-accelerated LLM, and is already usable with mainline Linux for some applications as shown in the Linux mainline matrix provided by Collabora, although admittedly there’s still some work to do for multimedia open-source drivers for the VPU (video decoder/encoder), MIPI DSI/CSI display and camera interfaces, and a few other drivers.