posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2024



Quoting: PipeWire 1.2.1 Update Fixes Audio Bugs Across Multimedia Apps —

PipeWire 1.2.1 has just been released with a focus on bug fixes, enhancing stability and compatibility across various applications, from audio management to screen preview tools.

This version maintains API and ABI compatibility with earlier versions 1.2 and 1.0.x, ensuring seamless integration for users and developers.