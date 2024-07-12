posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 12, 2024



Quoting: openEuler 24.03 LTS: I Try This New Specialized Open-Source Distro —

openEuler 24.03 LTS is an open-source distro by the Atom foundation, with several companies like Alibaba, and Huawei, backing it.

It is not your usual Linux distribution to replace Ubuntu on the desktop. openEuler is a specialized offering that aims to provide a platform for server, cloud, embedded devices, and edge. Somewhat like a mix of Fedora, Red Hat and SUSE.

The distribution supports various architectures that include ARM, LoongArch, Power, RISC-V, x86, and SW-64.

I tried it on a virtual machine to get an idea of its installation experience and what's exactly included under-the-hood.