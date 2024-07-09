Firefox 129 Enters Beta Testing with Improved Reader View, Other Changes

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 09, 2024



Firefox 129 looks like a small update to the popular open-source web browser that only introduces an improved Reader View that replaces the “Type controls” menu with a “Text and layout” menu that features new options for setting character spacing, word spacing, and text alignment.

In addition, the Reader View received a new “Theme” menu with additional Contrast and Gray options. With these new options, users will enjoy a more accessible reading experience and further customize the Reader View with custom colors for text, background, and links.

Read on