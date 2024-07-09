today's howtos
Simon Willison ☛ Box shadow CSS generator
Being able to knock out tiny custom tools like this on a whim is a really interesting new capability. It's also a lot of fun!
Robert Birming ☛ Is your blog printer-friendly?
I visited some of my favorite blogs, spread across various blogging platforms. They all had one thing in common:
None of them provided print-specific styles.
Terence Eden ☛ DMCA as a vector for pornographic spam?
Needless to say, I dispute the allegation and I've filed a DMCA Counter Notification.
Perhaps this is just a case of an overzealous lawyer hitting every website which contains an image called "Firefox"? Or perhaps it is a ploy to get a bunch of irate webmasters to visit an OnlyFans page to assess the evidence?
ZDNet ☛ 5 GNU/Linux commands for managing users
If you're managing GNU/Linux users from the command line, these are the tools you need.
Medevel ☛ Securing Nginx Servers and Achieving HIPAA Compliance, A How To Tutorial.
What is a Nginx Server?
Nginx (pronounced "engine-x") is a high-performance web server and reverse proxy server. It is known for its stability, rich feature set, simple configuration, and low resource consumption.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install ReactJS on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ReactJS on Fedora 40. ReactJS is a popular open-source JavaScript library for building dynamic user interfaces. Developed and maintained by Facebook, React has become the go-to choice for many developers looking to create interactive web applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Uninstall MySQL on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to uninstall MySQL on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. MySQL, the popular open-source relational database management system, is a staple in many Ubuntu installations. However, there are times when you might need to uninstall it.
ID Root ☛ How To Install ReactJS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install ReactJS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. React.JS is a popular open-source JavaScript library used for building dynamic user interfaces.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Docker on Fedora 40/39 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Set Timezone on Debian 12/11/10 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Timeshift on Debian 12/11/10 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Golang on Fedora 40/39 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Blender on Ubuntu 24.04, 22.04 or 20.04
Linux Capable ☛ Steps to Upgrade Ubuntu Desktop 20.04 to 22.04 LTS
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install KeePassXC on Fedora 40 or 39 Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GNU/Linux Kernel Headers on Rocky Linux
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Nvidia Drivers on Rocky GNU/Linux 9/8
howtoforge
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Flarum Community Software on Debian 12
Flarum is an open-source discussion software that is the combined successor of esoTalk and FluxBB boards. In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Flarum Community Software on a server based on Debian 12.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install Cachet Status Page on Ubuntu 24.04 Server
Cachet is an open-source status page system written in PHP. It allows you to monitor downtime and system failure on your infrastructure. In this tutorial, you’ll learn how to install and run Cachet on an Ubuntu 24.04 server with Docker.
HowTo Forge ☛ Linux chattr Command Tutorial for Beginners (5 Examples)
Often a GNU/Linux computer is used by different users. So there is a possibility that these users access a common group of files. This opens the door to problems like accidental deletion or editing of important files, which you as an administrator definitely don't want.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Rust on Rocky Linux
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Rust on Rocky Linux.
By installing Rust on Rocky Linux, it allows you to run and code using Rust programming language.
LinuxConfig ☛ Linux: What Process is Listening on a Port
Net2 ☛ 12 GNU/Linux Basic Health Check Commands for Monitoring Performance
By Christine Tomas – The significant feature of GNU/Linux — is its transparency and openness to change. But users pay for it with the standardization of the command process. backdoored Windows and macOS systems have a graphical interface. But the GNU/Linux system is only partly graphic.
Linux.org ☛ Understanding and using the alias CommandBack in the old days of computers, I remember running DOS 3.3. I had a folder named 'batch' that included all the 'shortcuts' to perform commands by a batch file. Of course, the 'batch' folder was in my environment variable 'PATH'. So, no matter what directory I was in, I could run one of the batch file that acted as a shortcut.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Use Docker Containers
Docker Containers are a powerful tool for managing and deploying app packages in Linux. Learn how to get started with containers today.
The New Stack ☛ Deploy an In-House Chat Server With Ubuntu and Rocket
How do your teams communicate? Your company might employ Slack, which is a solid choice.
APNIC ☛ How deploying IPv6 at NITK led me to IETF
Guest Post: A student’s experience at IETF.
Microservices: The Good, The Bad & The Clunky
Given that many microservices projects have started as monoliths that proved to be too clunky, this path to granular liberation can be paved with a payoff amount of reengineering, at least at the outset.