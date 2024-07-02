posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 02, 2024



Quoting: MySQL 9.0 Released: What's New, Changed, and Removed —

MySQL, the popular open-source relational database management system, has officially released version 9.0. This release introduces new features and several deprecations and removes outdated components. Here they are.

One of MySQL 9.0’s headline features is the advanced handling of JSON data. Users can now save JSON output from EXPLAIN ANALYZE commands directly into a user variable.

This feature, available under the syntax EXPLAIN ANALYZE FORMAT=JSON INTO @variable select_stmt, enhances the debugging and optimization of queries by allowing for easier manipulation and analysis of execution plans.