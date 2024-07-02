Nitrux 3.5.1 Released with Linux Kernel 6.9 and NVIDIA 555 Graphics Driver

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 02, 2024



Powered by a “Liquorix” flavored Linux 6.9.7 kernel and still using the KDE Plasma 5.27.11 LTS desktop environment, Nitrux 3.5.1 ships with the latest NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series with explicit GPU synchronization for Wayland and the Mesa 24.1 graphics stack series.

This release comes with an updated NetworkManager configuration to use dhcpcd as the default DHCP client and Dnsmasq as the default DNS resolver and the ability to handle all interfaces by default. It also comes with an updated Calamares installer with an updated Users module and various other improvements.

