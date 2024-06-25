Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

Process separation remains one of the most important parts of the Firefox security model and securing our IPC (Inter-Process Communication) interfaces is crucial to keep privileges in the different processes separated. Today, we will take a more detailed look at our newest tool for finding vulnerabilities in these interfaces – snapshot fuzzing.

Snapshot Fuzzing

One of the challenges when fuzzing the IPC Layer is that isolating the interfaces that are to be tested isn’t easily doable. Instead, one needs to run an entire Firefox instance to effectively fuzz these interfaces. However, having to run a Firefox instance for fuzzing comes with another set of downsides: First, we cannot easily reset the system back into a known-good state other than restarting the entire browser. This causes issues with reproducibility and breaks determinism required by coverage-guided fuzzing. And second, many errors in the parent process are still handled by crashing, again forcing a full and time consuming restart of the browser. Both cases are essentially a performance problem – restarting the browser is simply too slow to allow for efficient and productive fuzzing. This is where snapshot fuzzing comes into play – it allows us to take a snapshot at the point where we are “ready” to perform fuzzing and reset to that snapshot point after each fuzzing iteration at practically no cost. This snapshot technique even works when we find a bug in the parent process which would normally force us to restart the browser.