An Extended Statement on Julian Assange
Assange's release was not important enough to "make the cut" for News, only "tweets" and other Social Control Media nonsense.
-
Microsoft Falling to New Lows in Aruba
Being below 20% in America is the exception, not the norm
-
Sheriff of Cork & Debian Edward Brocklesby or Brockelsby Street confusion
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
-
Who Is This Backup FOR, the NSA?
As Admfubar put it, "backups for everyone..."
-
Microsoft's Siege of Libya Coming to an End
One might be tempted to guess the users deleted Windows and installed something else
-
L is for Linux and Lao
Lao should really have something called LaOS
-
[Meme] Need More Sites Like Wikileaks, Not Less
On US government vs Wikileaks
-
We Know Who Stands to Gain From the Demise of the Press
the Assange release was a win for his family, but likely a dire loss for press freedom
-
[Meme] Think Twice Before Exposing or 'Embarrassing' Powerful People and Interests
The United States government has basically won the Assange case
-
The Open Source Initiative (OSI) is Openwashing, Ben Cotton (Fedora) Acknowledges It, Fails to See How Bribes Led to That
As if... it "just happened"
-
Links 25/06/2024: RAM Stress, COVID Graft
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 25/06/2024: Hey Hi Punditry and Right to Repair
Links for the day
-
Links 25/06/2024: Julian Assange Freed From Prison, "AI" Bubble Imploding Some More
Links for the day
-
Three Points About Julian Assange Plea Deal
There is still a secret problem
-
[Meme] EFF Became a 'Bunch of Pussies' Working for GAFAM (and Sponsored by GAFAM)
It won't protect people, except very rich people's interests
-
IBM Does Not Care for the Blind (Wayland Harms Accessibility)
What a punch in the gut
-
Tux Machines Past 20: Still Thriving
Now 20 years and 2 weeks old
-
[Meme] Microsoft is Coming /Home
"LOL, REAL SORRY!!!"
-
Gemini Links 25/06/2024: Old Computer Challenge; An Opinionated GNU/Linux Guide
Links for the day
-
-
IRC Proceedings: Monday, June 24, 2024
IRC logs for Monday, June 24, 2024
-
IEEE Computer Society on Andrew Tanenbaum, Winner of ACM Award, Who Also Inspired Linux Development
10 years ago
-
New Talk by Dr. Richard Stallman Published Two Days Ago By CeSIUM - Centro de Estudantes de Engenharia Informática da Universidade do Minho (Portugal)
The FSF no longer mentions Richard Stallman's talks, but we will
-
FSF Looking to Raise Money by Adding 200 New Members by July 19
The FSF is in good shape, according to Alexandre Oliva
-
Not Only Does It Not Add Security... (UEFI as a 'Bug Door')
SecureCore?
-
Data From Monaco Should Alarm Microsoft
Just how many people are deleting Windows and installing something else this year?
-
Name the Threats and Threat Actors
Looking back to 2006, there was Novell and gregkh (partly salaried by Microsoft), so these are familiar territories
-
Linux in Central Sahel (Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger)
Vast area, vast number of "Linux users" (if one counts Android as such)
-
[Meme] Gagging One's Own Staff as a Signal of Corporate Distress
Censorship at Microsoft
