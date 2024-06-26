Tux Machines

Palmshell PuER N1: Upcoming Networking Compact PC with 4x 2.5GbE Ports

The Palmshell PuER N1 is an upcoming compact networking PC built around the Intel Celeron J6412 Quad-core processor from the 10th generation lineup. This device features multiple 2.5GbE ports and offers a range of storage options designed for users who demand both high-speed network connectivity and substantial data storage capabilities.

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.1.1 Desktop Environment Released with Various Bug Fixes

KDE Plasma 6.1.1 is here only a week after KDE Plasma 6.1 to fix several bugs, including the bug where desktop files dragged to another screen in a multi-monitor setup disappeared until the Plasma session was restarted. This issue could also cause Plasma to crash when dragging files from the desktop to some folders in the Dolphin file manager, so this is now fixed as well.

TUXEDO Computers Unveils the InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen9 Linux Ultrabook

Featuring an all-aluminum chassis in an ultra slim design, the TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 15 Gen9 ultrabook is powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores and 22 threads) or AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS (8 cores and 16 threads) processors with Intel Arc (8 Xe cores) or AMD Radeon 780M (12 GPU cores) graphics respectively.

OpenShot 3.2 Video Editor Brings Remove Gap Feature, New Themes, and More

Highlights of OpenShot 3.2 include support for Blender 4.1 and improved Blender animations, support for the latest FFmpeg 7.0 multimedia framework, experimental support for Java bindings, a new Remove Gap feature to remove unwanted gaps between video clips, adds Effect Sequencing before or after keyframes are applied, and new Retro and Cosmic Dusk themes.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 23rd, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2024

Mukdahan Tower view, THAILAND

Updated This Past Day

  1. An Extended Statement on Julian Assange
    Assange's release was not important enough to "make the cut" for News, only "tweets" and other Social Control Media nonsense.
  2. Microsoft Falling to New Lows in Aruba
    Being below 20% in America is the exception, not the norm
  3. Sheriff of Cork & Debian Edward Brocklesby or Brockelsby Street confusion
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  4. Who Is This Backup FOR, the NSA?
    As Admfubar put it, "backups for everyone..."
  5. Microsoft's Siege of Libya Coming to an End
    One might be tempted to guess the users deleted Windows and installed something else

    New

  6. L is for Linux and Lao
    Lao should really have something called LaOS
  7. [Meme] Need More Sites Like Wikileaks, Not Less
    On US government vs Wikileaks
  8. We Know Who Stands to Gain From the Demise of the Press
    the Assange release was a win for his family, but likely a dire loss for press freedom
  9. [Meme] Think Twice Before Exposing or 'Embarrassing' Powerful People and Interests
    The United States government has basically won the Assange case
  10. The Open Source Initiative (OSI) is Openwashing, Ben Cotton (Fedora) Acknowledges It, Fails to See How Bribes Led to That
    As if... it "just happened"
  11. Links 25/06/2024: RAM Stress, COVID Graft
    Links for the day
  12. Gemini Links 25/06/2024: Hey Hi Punditry and Right to Repair
    Links for the day
  13. Links 25/06/2024: Julian Assange Freed From Prison, "AI" Bubble Imploding Some More
    Links for the day
  14. Three Points About Julian Assange Plea Deal
    There is still a secret problem
  15. [Meme] EFF Became a 'Bunch of Pussies' Working for GAFAM (and Sponsored by GAFAM)
    It won't protect people, except very rich people's interests
  16. IBM Does Not Care for the Blind (Wayland Harms Accessibility)
    What a punch in the gut
  17. Tux Machines Past 20: Still Thriving
    Now 20 years and 2 weeks old
  18. [Meme] Microsoft is Coming /Home
    "LOL, REAL SORRY!!!"
  19. Gemini Links 25/06/2024: Old Computer Challenge; An Opinionated GNU/Linux Guide
    Links for the day
  20. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  21. IRC Proceedings: Monday, June 24, 2024
    IRC logs for Monday, June 24, 2024
  22. IEEE Computer Society on Andrew Tanenbaum, Winner of ACM Award, Who Also Inspired Linux Development
    10 years ago
  23. New Talk by Dr. Richard Stallman Published Two Days Ago By CeSIUM - Centro de Estudantes de Engenharia Informática da Universidade do Minho (Portugal)
    The FSF no longer mentions Richard Stallman's talks, but we will
  24. FSF Looking to Raise Money by Adding 200 New Members by July 19
    The FSF is in good shape, according to Alexandre Oliva
  25. Not Only Does It Not Add Security... (UEFI as a 'Bug Door')
    SecureCore?
  26. Data From Monaco Should Alarm Microsoft
    Just how many people are deleting Windows and installing something else this year?
  27. Name the Threats and Threat Actors
    Looking back to 2006, there was Novell and gregkh (partly salaried by Microsoft), so these are familiar territories
  28. Linux in Central Sahel (Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger)
    Vast area, vast number of "Linux users" (if one counts Android as such)
  29. [Meme] Gagging One's Own Staff as a Signal of Corporate Distress
    Censorship at Microsoft
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Tuesday contains all the text.

    Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):

    Span from 2024-06-19 to 2024-06-25
    1661 /n/2024/06/24/Torvalds_Number_Two_Quit_Linux_a_Decade_Ago_and_Has_Since_Then_.shtml
    1069 /n/2024/06/17/Jean_Pierre_Giraud_Possible_Forgeries_Debian_elections_judgment.shtml
    961 /n/2024/06/20/Links_20_06_2024_Somali_Piracy_Surges_Juneteenth_Discussed.shtml
    874 /n/2024/06/06/Edward_Brocklesby_ejb_Debian_Hacking_expulsion_cover_up_in_prox.shtml

