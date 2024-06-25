Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter and Real-time Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 845
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 845 for the week of June 16 – 22, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
Real-time Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is Available
Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, released real-time Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on May 30, 2024. This latest offering from Canonical promises to revolutionize real-time computing by delivering an enhanced, low-latency, and deterministic operating system tailored to meet the stringent demands of modern, time-sensitive applications.