posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 09, 2024



Quoting: Your Default Linux Terminal Emulator Is Dull, So Take These Alternatives for a Spin —

Alacritty is fast, lightweight, and has an easy-to-edit configuration file with extensive customization options. It is a GPU-accelerated terminal emulator that balances features and simplicity perfectly. Some of Alacritty's features include font size adjustment, cursor setting, clickable links, Vi mode, multi-window, and copy/paste right from the start.

Additionally, you can personalize Alacritty using its configuration file. Its configuration is based on YAML files that allow you to customize various settings such as window title, startup mode, window dimensions, and cursor styles.