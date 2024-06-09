Ventoy 1.0.99 Bootable USB Drive Creator Enhances EFI Boot

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 09, 2024



Ventoy, the popular multi-boot utility for creating bootable USB drives for ISO files, has just released a brand new version, 1.0.99.

One of the major improvements in Ventoy 1.0.99 is the enhancement to the EFI boot files. This crucial improvement directly benefits users who rely on EFI-based systems, ensuring better compatibility and functionality across various computer systems.

Additionally, the update resolves a persistent error with Linpus Lite—a lightweight version of Linux written to run on devices with lower-cost hardware such as netbooks.