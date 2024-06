posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 09, 2024



Quoting: ExTiX - Ubuntu-based Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

ExTiX is a desktop Linux distribution and live DVD based on Ubuntu. It offers support for a variety of desktop environments (Deepin, LXQt, KDE Plasma).

Among many other programs GParted, SMPlayer, Gimp and Kodi are included. In addition Java and all necessary additions in order to install programs from source.