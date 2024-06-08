Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Ops Architect Weekly
Welcome to June! And this week’s Fedora ops architect weekly. Read on for a roundup of some events, topics and F41 changes happening in Fedora.
Devconf.cz is next wee June 13th – 15th! Add your name to our coordination wiki if you would like to meet up with some fellow fedorans, and you can also join the matrix room too to stay connected.
Fedora Week of Diversity is also just around the corner, on June 17th – 22nd. Lots to look forward to in that event celebrating our vibrant community so make sure to join the main event on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd June, and keep an eye out during the week for great content showcasing how diverse and beautiful Fedoras community is.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra and RelEng Update – Week 23
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
Jeff Geerling ☛ Newer versions of Ansible don't work with RHEL 8
Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux 8 is supported until 2029, and that distribution includes Python 3.6 for system python. Ansible's long been stuck between a rock and a hard place supporting certain modules (especially packaging modules like dnf/yum on RHEL and its derivatives, because the Python bindings for the packaging modules are stuck supporting system Python.
Red Hat Official ☛ Automating storage management with RHEL System Roles
While this playbook would work on rhel9-server1 where the 15GB disks have the sdd and sdf device names, it would fail on rhel9-server2 as there is not a sdf device on this host. In addition, while the sdd device does exist on rhel9-server2, it is 10GB, and I wanted this volume group placed on the 15GB disks.