Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

Welcome to June! And this week’s Fedora ops architect weekly. Read on for a roundup of some events, topics and F41 changes happening in Fedora.

Devconf.cz is next wee June 13th – 15th! Add your name to our coordination wiki if you would like to meet up with some fellow fedorans, and you can also join the matrix room too to stay connected.

Fedora Week of Diversity is also just around the corner, on June 17th – 22nd. Lots to look forward to in that event celebrating our vibrant community so make sure to join the main event on Friday 21st and Saturday 22nd June, and keep an eye out during the week for great content showcasing how diverse and beautiful Fedoras community is.