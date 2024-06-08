Web: UBlock Origin Lite, Chrome, and Mozilla's Infatuation With Hype

Keeping your Internets safe and pristine. Here's a review of UBlock Origin (UBO) Lite content blocker extension for Firefox and Chromium-based browsers, designed to be compliant with the new Manifext V3 API that could potentially limit adblocking once enforced, covering installation, filtering modes, filter lists, performance, responsiveness, effectiveness, everyday usage, and more. Have fun.

This wouldn't a topic that needs any great re-discussion except ... Google decided to change the extensions model for Chrome, something called Manifest V3. This thing comes with a variety of technical changes, for a variety of reasons. TL;DR: Whether you accept what Google claims to be valid or not, Manifest V3 could limit the effectiveness of classic adblockers, by a huge margin. Coincidence? Doesn't matter. The question is, are there any V3-compliant adblockers that could still offer the same adblocking functionality as before? Well, the creator of the fantastic UBlock Origin (UBO) extension has produced a new tool - UBO Lite, designed to help people stop stupidity, come the full force of Manifest V3 sometime soon.