Devices/Embedded: Raspberry Pi, Automotive Grade Linux, and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ Imagining students’ progression in the era of generative AI
Prof. Brett Becker gave his views on the role and reach of computing education to prepare students to learn, work, and live with generative AI in our recent seminar.
ZDNet ☛ Ubuntu GNU/Linux Core 24 is a leap forward for IoT and edge computing
Canonical's latest GNU/Linux for the Internet of Things and Edge computing is a winner.
CNX Software ☛ The S5 Trekker is a compact Meshtastic communication device for hikers and preppers
The S5 Trekker Bravo and the S5 Trekker Mini are two Meshtastic-enabled radios designed by SpecFive LLC, a team of engineers based in the United States. Both devices are based on the Heltec Wireless Tracker from Heltec Automation. The Wireless Tracker integrates Espressif’s ESP32-S3 system-on-a-chip, a 160 x 80 TFT LCD, a SemTech SX1262 LoRa chip, and a Unicore UC6580 GNSS chip.
Don’t read our 2023 Impact Report. Read this instead.
It’s been ten years since we started revolutionizing the electronics industry. A decade is a long time—depending on how you look at it. At Fairphone, it sped past, often feeling like there were never enough hours in the day.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Tulip Creative Computer: ESP32-Based Board for Music and Coding Projects
The Tulip Creative Computer is a development platform aimed at enthusiasts of coding, music, and digital arts. Based on the powerful ESP32-S3 chipset, the Tulip features a 7-inch touchscreen with a 1024 x 600 resolution for custom graphical user interfaces.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ThingPulse Pendrive S3: Versatile as Both a Lightweight Wi-Fi Disk and Rubber Ducky Device
The ThingPulse Pendrive S3 is a compact development board that incorporates a male USB-C connector and is based on the ESP32-S3 Mini module. It supports the user-friendly CircuitPython programming environment, making it accessible for those familiar with Python.
Hackaday ☛ Comparing X86 And 68000 In An FPGA
[Michael Kohn] started programming on the Motorola 68000 architecture and then, for work reasons, moved over to the Intel x86 and was not exactly pleased by the latter chip’s perceived shortcomings. In the ’80s, the 68000 was a very popular chip, powering everything from personal computers to arcade machines, and looking at its architecture and ease of programming, you can see why this was.
Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Automotive Grade Linux: Driving Innovation in the Automotive Industry
Automotive Grade GNU/Linux (AGL) is an open-source project hosted by the 'Linux' Foundation, aimed at accelerating the development and adoption of a fully open software stack for the connected car. By leveraging the collaborative development model of open-source software, AGL brings together automakers, suppliers, and technology companies to create a shared software platform. This article delves into the features, benefits, and impact of AGL on the automotive industry, particularly in Malaysia, highlighting its potential to drive innovation and enhance the capabilities of modern vehicles.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Maker recreates classic Winamp MP3 player in real life with the Linamp, Llamas not included
Those of us around during the early days of MP3 players have fond memories of Winamp. One maker has brought those memories back in the form of a physical audio player with the feel of the venerable software.
CNX Software ☛ PiWings 2.0 is a tiny drone based on Raspberry Pi Pico and ESP8266 WiFi module (Crowdfunding)
SB Components’ PiWings 2.0 is a small drone combining a Raspberry Pi Pico with an ESP8266 WiFi module (ESP-12E) for wireless connectivity, and designed for STEM education and drone enthusiasts. The PiWings 2.0 board supports up to six motors and four servos, includes a 6-axis IMU for auto-leveling, and features I2C, SPI, UART, and GPIO expansion ports for custom sensor and/or actuator support.
Audiocasts/Shows
Hackaday ☛ Hackaday Podcast Episode 274: Capstan Robots, Avionics Of Uncertain Purpose, And What The Frack?
What do capstans, direct conversion receivers, and fracking have in common? They were all topics Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Al Williams found fascinating this week. If you wonder what makes an electrical ground a ground, or what a theodolite is, you should check it out.
