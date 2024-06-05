BSD Developer Mike Karels Dies, FreeBSD 13 Testing

FreeBSD 13 is still supported as of this writing (much to the chagrin of the KDE-FreeBSD folks, who would like 14-only as soon as possible for ease of support and patching). My own machine is a weird Franken-beastie somewhere between 13.2 and 13.3, but I’ve been wrestling with some package-building failures on the FreeBSD cluster machines for all of 13.2, 13.3 and 14.0 – it builds on my machine, and then fails with compiler errors on the cluster. More weirdly still, it looks like “obvious missing C++ headers”, so I don’t understand why it works for me. Here’s some notes for my future self about quickly setting up a virtual machine for ports testing.