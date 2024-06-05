NVIDIA 550.90.07 Linux Graphics Driver Is Out Now with Various Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 05, 2024



Highlights of NVIDIA 550.90.07 include the improved ability of the nvidia-modprobe command to detect whether kernel modules are already loaded, which addresses an issue that prevented nvidia-persistenced from setting persistence mode on some systems. This applies to Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems.

This release also fixes a bug that could cause the X server to crash when graphics applications requested single-buffered drawables while certain features like Vulkan sharpening were enabled, fixes a race condition leading to crashes when Xid errors occur concurrently on multiple GPUs, and fixes a bug that could lead to a kernel panic due to a failure to release a spinlock.

