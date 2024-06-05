NVIDIA 550.90.07 Linux Graphics Driver Is Out Now with Various Bug Fixes
Highlights of NVIDIA 550.90.07 include the improved ability of the nvidia-modprobe command to detect whether kernel modules are already loaded, which addresses an issue that prevented nvidia-persistenced from setting persistence mode on some systems. This applies to Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems.
This release also fixes a bug that could cause the X server to crash when graphics applications requested single-buffered drawables while certain features like Vulkan sharpening were enabled, fixes a race condition leading to crashes when Xid errors occur concurrently on multiple GPUs, and fixes a bug that could lead to a kernel panic due to a failure to release a spinlock.