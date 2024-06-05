FreeBSD 14.1-RELEASE Announcement

FreeBSD is an exceptional choice for organizations needing a modern, enterprise-class open source operating system. Its permissive licensing, superior security, exceptional performance, and rock-solid stability make it ideal for businesses and organizations of all sizes.

The FreeBSD 14.x series demonstrates the Project’s unwavering commitment to continuous improvement, security, and modernization. FreeBSD has consistently enhanced system robustness, security, and hardware compatibility, keeping pace with and sometimes surpassing contemporary technological advancements in other operating systems.