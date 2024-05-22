Security Leftovers
LWN ☛ Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (bind9, chromium, and thunderbird), Fedora (buildah, chromium, firefox, mingw-python-werkzeug, and suricata), Mageia (golang), Oracle (firefox and nodejs:20), Red Hat (firefox, httpd:2.4, nodejs, and thunderbird), and SUSE (firefox, git-cliff, and ucode-intel).
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Enhancing Open Source Security: Introducing Siren by OpenSSF
Security Week ☛ 2.4 Million Impacted by WebTPA Data Breach
Health insurance firm WebTPA says the personal information of 2.4 million individuals was compromised in a data breach.
Security Week ☛ MediSecure Data Breach Impacts Patient and Healthcare Provider Information
MediSecure says data related to prescriptions distributed until November 2023 was compromised in a ransomware attack.
Security Week ☛ American Radio Relay League Hit by Cyberattack
The American Radio Relay League (ARRL) has been targeted in a cyberattack that resulted in disruption and possibly a data breach.
Security Week ☛ Vulnerability Found in Fluent Bit Utility Used by Major Cloud, Tech Companies
Linguistic Lumberjack (CVE-2024-4323) is a critical vulnerability in the Fluent Bit logging utility that can allow DoS, information disclosure and possibly RCE.