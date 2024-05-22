today's howtos
It's FOSS ☛ Explained: What is a Tiling Window Manager in Linux?
Learn what a tiling window manager is, and the benefits that come along with it.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ OneDrive File Access Issues in Ubuntu 24.04? Here’s a Fix [Ed: A better fix it to stop sending your personal files to Microsoft]
Of the (many) handy new features in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS is the ability to access OneDrive files through the Nautilus file manager as a remote mount.
MWL ☛ “Run Your Own Mail Server” Kickstarter is live!
Run Your Own Mail Server is the most heavily sponsored book I’ve written. Mostly that’s because sponsorships were open for longer than any other book. This gave me doubts about running a Kickstarter.
Towards Data Science ☛ How to Setup a Multi-GPU Linux Machine for Deep Learning in 2024
As Deep Learning models (especially LLMs) keep getting bigger, the need for more GPU memory (VRAM) is ever-increasing for developing them and using them locally. Building or obtaining a multi-GPU machine is just the first part of the challenge. Most libraries and applications only use a single GPU by default. Thus, the machine also needs to have appropriate drivers along with libraries that can leverage the multi-GPU setup.