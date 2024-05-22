Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux, Late Night Linux, Destination Linux
Going Linux ☛ Going Linux #455 · Ubuntu 24.04 and Flavors released
Bill updates us on his NixOS and Arch adventures. We discuss Deb vs. Snap vs. Flatpak vs. AppImage, and we discuss several of the sweet updates in the 24.04 releases of Ubuntu and these flavors: Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Cinnamon, Ubuntu Budgie, Kubuntu, Xubuntu, and Lubuntu.
Late Night Linux – Episode 282
The whole band is back together for the first time in a while and we’ve got “excellent” news that Raspberry Pi is doing an IPO, another look at the Pi 5 after 6 months, our positive thoughts about Mozilla’s new Executive Director, Félim’s doubts about OSI’s attempt to define open source AI [...]
Destination Linux 371: Red Bait Summit 2024: Hey Hi (AI) Tech, Robots, Electric Scooters, and Puppies!
00:00:38 Community Feedback
00:12:18 Red Bait Summit and lots of AI
00:41:31 Nvidia is suggesting use of open source drivers for GPUs
00:50:15 Gaming: Parkour Legends
00:55:34 Software Spotlight: Audio Sharing
01:01:18 Update on our Nextcloud experiment
01:18:58 Outro
Stanford University ☛ Stanford Heart-Up Culture: Episode 3 – Fish in the C++
Watch the newest episode of Stanford Heart-Up Culture, produced by The Stanford Daily video team.