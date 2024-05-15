Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

Google has patched another Chrome zero-day:

On Thursday, Google said an anonymous source notified it of the vulnerability. The vulnerability carries a severity rating of 8.8 out of 10. In response, Google said, it would be releasing versions 124.0.6367.201/.202 for macOS and Windows and 124.0.6367.201 for Linux in subsequent days.

"Google is aware that an exploit for CVE-2024-4671 exists in the wild," the company said.