today's howtos
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Enable Automatic Login in Ubuntu 24.04 & Flavors
This simple tutorial shows how to automatically login a user account in Ubuntu 24.04 and its flavors, such as KUbuntu 24.04, XUbuntu 24.04, Ubuntu MATE 24.04, and Ubuntu Unity 24.04. The auto login feature is handled by the display manager service in most Linux.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Get Root and User SSH Login Email Alerts
Why? Because if someone logs into the server as the root user using brute force tactics over SSH, then think about how they will destroy your server.
-
Docker Rollout: Zero Downtime Deployment for Docker Compose
In this article, I’ll introduce you to a tool called “Docker Rollout“, which claims to update Docker Compose services with zero downtime. I’ve been testing it for a while, and to be honest, it can do that in a broader sense.
-
How to Create Device Files Using the Mknod Command in Linux
The “mknod” (or make node) command was originally used to create the character and block devices that reside in the “/dev” virtual filesystem.
-
Superfile: A Modern Terminal File Manager for GNU/Linux and macOS
Superfile is a modern terminal file manager that recently caught my attention; it’s not only easy to use but is very user-friendly compared to its alternatives, such as Ranger, MC, or nnn.
-
Setup KVM Hypervisor on SparkyLinux 2024.05
Virt-manager still appears to be the most powerful tool in regards of deployment and managment of KVM guests. Current version in Debian SID is 1:4.1.0-4. The presence of Web Cockpit Console is a nice way to manage KVM guest's via clicking the button "Launch remote viewer" built into Cockpit Web Console. Bridge attached to external network interface was also created utilizing network management section inside Web Console and provides an alternative for guests attachment via NAT.
-
LinuxConfig ☛ How install and configure a restic REST server on Linux
-
How to Remove a Command from History in Linux
The history command in GNU/Linux displays the list of previously executed commands in a tabular format [...]
-
Linux Handbook ☛ LHB GNU/Linux Digest #24.08: Disk Management Tips, LVM, Go and More
This newsletter focuses on disk management in Linux.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Resolve ERROR 1040 (08004): Too many connections in MySQL
MySQL is one of the most popular open-source relational database management systems. It is still very common database among the developers. This is highly robust and scalable, like any software, you may also face the errors. One such error, especially in high-traffic systems, is “ERROR 1040 (08004): Too many connections”.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Passthrough an NVIDIA GPU to a Fedora 40 Proxmox VE Virtual Machine
If you passthrough an NVIDIA GPU to a Fedora 40 Proxmox VE virtual machine, you get many benefits, such as: Stream the virtual machine’s display directly on the monitor connected to the NVIDIA GPU. Add a USB keyboard and a mouse to the virtual machine and use it like a real desktop computer.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Create a Fedora 40 Virtual Machine on Proxmox VE
In this article, I will show you how to create a Fedora 40 virtual machine on Proxmox VE.
-
nixCraft ☛ How to add an IP alias to an EC2 instance on Debian/Ubuntu Linux
An IP alias on Debian, Ubuntu, or any other GNU/Linux distros refers to assigning multiple IP addresses to a single network interface. A single network interface card (NIC) can respond to multiple IP addresses and configurations. IP aliases are commonly used for various purposes, such as network segmentation, virtual hosting, load balancing, VPN, split DNS, network testing, and more. Let us see how to add IPv6 and IPv4 IP addresses to your proprietary trap AWS EC2 or Lightsail instance using the CLI without disturbing the IPv4/IPv6 addresses assigned by the proprietary trap AWS DHCP server.
-
TecAdmin ☛ How to Clone Git Tags
Git tags are like bookmarks for specific points in your project’s history. Imagine you’re reading a book and you use a bookmark to mark a particular page you found interesting or important. Later, you can easily go back to that page without having to flip through the entire book.
-
H2S Media ☛ How to install Notepad++ on Ubuntu 24.04 Server or Desktop
Notepad++ is by default available for only backdoored Windows but we can install it on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble with Wine or Snap, here in this tutorial we discuss the processes of NotePad plus-plus installation on Ubuntu Linux.
-
H2S Media ☛ How to install Wine HQ on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble Linux
Planning to install some important backdoored Windows applications on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS GNU/Linux then WineHQ will be your resort. If you yet don’t know about the popular WINE, then it is a compatibility layer for GNU/Linux systems to run backdoored Windows applications.
-
nixCraft ☛ How to use find command to delete all *.log files created in last 90 days except for last 7 days
I have log files created whenever I patch or rebuild GNU/Linux containers. They are taking disk space. The logs are helpful if something fails. Otherwise, after a few weeks, those log files have no usage for me. So here is a quick tip on how to use the find command to delete all *.log files created in the last 90 days except for the previous 7 or 10 days.