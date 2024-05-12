Linux Kernel 6.9 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

So Thorsten is still reporting a few regression fixes that haven't made it to me yet, but none of them look big or worrisome enough to delay the release for another week. We'll have to backport them when they get resolved and hit upstream.

So 6.9 is now out, and last week has looked quite stable (and the whole release has felt pretty normal). Below is the shortlog for the last week, with the changes mostly being dominated by some driver updates (gpu and networking being the big ones, but "big" is still pretty small, and there's various other driver noise in there too).

Outside of drivers, it's some filesystem fixes (bcachefs still stands out, but ksmbd shows up too), some late selftest fixes, and some core networking fixes.

And I now have a more powerful arm64 machine (thanks to Ampere), so the last week I've been doing almost as many arm64 builds as I have x86-64, and that should obviously continue during the upcoming merge window too. The M2 laptop I have has been more of a "test builds weekly" rather than "continuously".

Not that I really expect that to really show any issues - the laptop builds never did - but I feel happier having a bit more coverage.

Anyway, please keep testing, and obviously this means that tomorrow the merge window for 6.10 opens. I already have a few dozen pull requests pending, I appreciate the early birds,

Linus