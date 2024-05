In Brazil, Android is Now Bigger Than Windows

May 12, 2024

updated May 12, 2024



Also new: Microsoft Has Lost Malta

THESE latest numbers from statCounter say Android is measured at 43.28% compared to 41.88% for Windows. That's in Brazil, one of the world's largest populations.

Brazil is a leading adopter of GNU/Linux, but this isn't being recognised by Westerners. █

Photo at the top is Guanabara Bay.