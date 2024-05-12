today's leftovers
Eric Hameleers ☛ Chromium update fixes 5th zero-day exploit for 2024
In Google’s release notes for the latest Chromium 124.0.6367.201 source code it is mentioned that this release fixes a zero-day vulnerability. Beware: this is already the 5th zero-day which was reported and fixed in Chromium in 2024.
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS going back to Chromium builtin
EasyOS 5.8 and 5.8.1 have Firefox as the builtin web browser. I do want to support Firefox, as the only remaining non-Chrome browser; however, there are things about it that annoy me too much.
Mostly, I still have the problem of the menu locking up.
Bootlin ☛ Bootlin engineer Louis Chauvet at Linux Display hackfest
From May 14 to May 16, Igalia is organizing the 2024 Display Next Hackfest, an event where talented developers will gather to explore the latest technologies and trends in the Linux Display Stack. As explained on the event website: It has an unconference format where participants propose topics for presenting, roadmapping, discussing and examining together.