Embracing the World of Linux, A Student’s Journey and Experience.

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 12, 2024



Are you a student eager to explore the fascinating world of Linux? Perhaps you’ve heard whispers of its power and versatility, but you’re not quite sure where to begin. Well, you’re in luck! As a fellow student who’s been on this journey, I’m here to share my experiences and insights into the realm of Linux. I have been using Linux since end of my first semester, and my first Linux distro was Kali Linux. Personally, I don’t recommend installing it as a beginner unless you are an ethical hacker or learning network and penetration testing. I have tried many flavors of Linux such as Fedora, Ubuntu, Pop!_OS, Elementary OS, etc. Currently, I am using Linux Mint, which is an Ubuntu-based distro. If you are new, I personally recommend either Ubuntu or Linux Mint.

