today's howtos
-
nixCraft ☛ How to enable Debian 12 Backports repository
The Debian GNU/Linux 12 backports repository offers updated versions of software packages for Debian Stable releases. These packages are sourced from Testing (and sometimes Unstable) branches of Debian, and then optimized and recompiled to function on the current Stable release, such as Bookworm. Let us see how to install and use Debian GNU/Linux 12 "Bookworm" Backports repository.
-
H2S Media ☛ Installing LAMP server on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Noble
We can have a web server environment on Ubuntu 24.04 GNU/Linux by installing a popular LAMP stack (Linux, Apache, MySQL, PHP) for hosting various web applications such as WordPress.
-
How to Use ed (Standard Line Editor) on Unix/Linux
Ed is one of the oldest line editor, having existed for almost four decades. It was introduced long before Vi or Vim, and by looking at its functionality, you can clearly say that Vi drew inspiration from ed, as they share many similarities.
-
Unix Men ☛ Bash Script Arguments: A Comprehensive Guide
When I first delved into bash scripting, arguments seemed like a mystery, holding the key to unlocking the language of code. During a late-night coding session, I realized their power while crafting a script for file management.