posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 12, 2024



Quoting: CachyOS's May Release Adds Bcachefs File System Support —

More than a month after its previous April update, CachyOS has launched its May 2024 version, delivering a host of updates, marking its sixth release for the year. It is an Arch-based rolling Linux distro betting on the XFS file system that aims to provide users with improved performance while being simple.

The release’s highlight is integrating the Bcachefs, a copy-on-write file system, into CachyOS’s installer. While this filesystem is still in its experimental stages, it is expected to receive significant improvements with upcoming major kernel updates.

Furthermore, the installer is equipped to automatically detect and install the necessary packages for users opting for this filesystem, simplifying the setup process.