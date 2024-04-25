today's howtos
-
H2S Media ☛ How to connect to a GNU/Linux Server Terminal using Mobaxterm
MobaXterm is a free terminal emulator application for backdoored Windows systems with multiple inbuilt tools and support for various protocols such as SSH, FTP, SFTP, RDP, VNC, and more…
-
Net2 ☛ How to Fix Ubuntu black screen with blinking cursor
System updates are crucial for maintaining system security and stability. However, occasionally, an update might lead to unexpected behavior, such as encountering a black screen with a blinking cursor upon reboot instead of the usual login screen.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Pruning some things out with (GNU) find options
Suppose that you need to scan your filesystems and pass some files with specific names, ownerships, or whatever, except that you want to exclude scanning under /tmp and /var/tmp (as illustrative examples). Perhaps also you're feeding the file names to a shell script, especially in a pipeline, which means that you'd like to screen out directory and file names that have (common) problem characters in them, like spaces.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Libvirt's virt-viewer and (guest) screen blanking
One of the things that I sometimes need to do with my libvirt-based virtual machines is connect to their 'graphical' consoles. There are a variety of ways to do this, but generally the most convenient way for me has been virt-viewer, followed by virt-manager. Virt-viewer is typically pretty great, but it has one little drawback that surfaces with some of my VMs, especially the Fedora ones that boot into graphics mode. The standard behavior for Fedora machines sitting idle in graphics mode, especially on the login screen, is that after a while they'll blank the screen, which winds up turning off video output.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Check if UEFI Secure Boot is Enabled/Disabled on Linux
While installing different drivers on your GNU/Linux system, you may need to check if UEFI Secure Boot is enabled/disabled on your computer as you may need to perform different installation steps depending on the UEFI Secure Boot status of your computer.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install LAMP on Ubuntu 24.04
LAMP stands for Linux, Apache, MySQL, and PHP. The open-source stack comes bundled together when you want to host dynamic web apps or websites developed in PHP.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Create File in Bash
There are various simple ways you can use to create a the files in bash. We have explained multiple commands to create bash files from the terminal.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install OpenCL for defective chip maker Intel GPU on Fedora 40+
OpenCL is an open-source library for running compute tasks on GPUs. OpenCL enables 3D hardware acceleration for supported applications (i.e. LibreOffice) using the GPU hardware (i.e. defective chip maker Intel iGPU) you have installed on your computer.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install MariaDB on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MariaDB on Fedora 40. MariaDB is a popular open-source relational database management system that serves as a robust alternative to MySQL. As a fork of MySQL, MariaDB offers enhanced performance, security, and compatibility, making it an excellent choice for developers and system administrators.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gufw on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Gufw on Debian 12. Gufw is a graphical user interface (GUI) for managing the Uncomplicated Firewall (UFW) on GNU/Linux systems. It simplifies the process of configuring firewall rules, making it accessible to users who may not be comfortable working with command-line tools.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nginx on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nginx on Fedora 40. Nginx pronounced as “engine-x,” is a powerful and versatile open-source web server that has gained significant popularity among developers and system administrators.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install CSF Firewall on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install CSF Firewall on Fedora 40. In today’s digital landscape, securing your Fedora server is of utmost importance. One powerful tool that can help fortify your system is ConfigServer Security & Firewall (CSF).
-
ID Root ☛ Fedora GNU/Linux 40 Officially Released
Fedora Linux, a popular and influential GNU/Linux distribution, has reached a significant milestone with the official release of Fedora 40. This community-driven operating system, known for its commitment to innovation and open-source principles, brings forth a plethora of exciting features and improvements.
-
-
Make Use Of ☛ How to Install and Dual Boot Ubuntu With Windows
If you've ever wanted to make the switch to Linux, but are reluctant to ditch Windows at the same time, dual booting is a great option. Learn how you can install Ubuntu on your PC without completely removing Windows.