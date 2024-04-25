One of the things that I sometimes need to do with my libvirt-based virtual machines is connect to their 'graphical' consoles. There are a variety of ways to do this, but generally the most convenient way for me has been virt-viewer, followed by virt-manager. Virt-viewer is typically pretty great, but it has one little drawback that surfaces with some of my VMs, especially the Fedora ones that boot into graphics mode. The standard behavior for Fedora machines sitting idle in graphics mode, especially on the login screen, is that after a while they'll blank the screen, which winds up turning off video output.