Fedora / Red Hat / Alma / IBM Leftovers
-
Talospace ☛ Fedora 40
Fedora 40 is now out, the most current release that I personally use on my own Talos II and Blackbird systems. (This means that Fedora 38 will go EOL in about a month.) This release is presently based on kernel 6.8.7 and GNOME 46, but not the anticipated new Anaconda installer and DNF5 package manager updates. Also included are gcc 14.0, GNU binutils 2.41, glibc 2.39, gdb 14.1, Golang 1.22, LLVM 18, Ruby 3.3 and PHP 8.3.
Perhaps the biggest news for this release is that an official Chromium build is available once again for ppc64le while I still spin my wheels with the Firefox JIT (Wasm is now broken again and I have not been able to figure out why). I don't like Chromium for philosophical reasons but I'm sure it will make many of you happy.
-
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Fedora 40 Workstation Step by Step
-
Unix Men ☛ What Is Alma Linux? A Free andOpen-Source Enterprise Grade OS
The release of AlmaLinux created quite a buzz in the Linux community back in February of 2021. The distro is a forever-free alternative to Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
The open-source project is maintained by AlmaLinux OS Foundation – a non-profit with over 400 members – and the community attached to the project. The non-profit also has 25+ corporate sponsors and 100+ mirror sponsors.
The distro’s development team is committed to supplying users with a stable production-grade platform for free. In this article, we’ll introduce AlmaLinux’s features and advantages before walking you through the installation steps.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Accelerating generative Hey Hi (AI) adoption: Red Bait OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) achieves impressive results in MLPerf inference benchmarks with vLLM runtime [Ed: Hype and cargo cult]
Red Hat, in collaboration with Supermicro, has made significant strides in addressing this challenge through the publication of impressive MLPerf inference results using Red Hat OpenShift AI with NVIDIA GPUs and the vLLM inference runtime. These results demonstrate the potential for high-performance and cost-effective LLM inference in an enterprise setting, empowering organizations to harness the full potential of Generative AI technologies.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ An introduction to Node.js 22 from Red Hat
However, before the release is officially promoted to LTS, the Node.js team needs the help of the wider community to test it out and provide feedback. This will help identify and fix any issues before the release, ensuring a smoother experience for everyone.
-
Red Hat ☛ APIs without borders: The world of locationless API management
Traditionally, APIs are tethered to specific internet locations, typically tied to a fixed URL on a server or set of servers. Enterprises are increasingly moving away from that and developing their Hey Hi (AI) in different languages and deploying them across diverse environments. The increase in demand for multi cloud deployments and distributed systems have made the concept of "locationless" resources increasingly significant. Locationless Hey Hi (AI) are abstracted from specific physical locations, enabling interaction regardless of the underlying service's location.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Running the Leapp pre-upgrade analysis - Take the unknowns out of your next RHEL upgrade
Leapp is the tool offered in Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) to support you through an in-place upgrade of a system from supported versions of RHEL:
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Unlocking telco service provider success by reducing complexity
The power of pre-integrated multi-vendor solutions