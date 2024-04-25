Fedora / Red Hat / Alma / IBM Leftovers

Fedora 40 is now out, the most current release that I personally use on my own Talos II and Blackbird systems. (This means that Fedora 38 will go EOL in about a month.) This release is presently based on kernel 6.8.7 and GNOME 46, but not the anticipated new Anaconda installer and DNF5 package manager updates. Also included are gcc 14.0, GNU binutils 2.41, glibc 2.39, gdb 14.1, Golang 1.22, LLVM 18, Ruby 3.3 and PHP 8.3.

Perhaps the biggest news for this release is that an official Chromium build is available once again for ppc64le while I still spin my wheels with the Firefox JIT (Wasm is now broken again and I have not been able to figure out why). I don't like Chromium for philosophical reasons but I'm sure it will make many of you happy.